WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit has declared a COVID-19 workplace outbreak within the Windsor Police Service.

Police say positive COVID-19 cases were identified within the force, but the number of cases is not being released.

The outbreak, which is confined to a single area, was declared by WECHU on Monday.

A workplace outbreak is defined as two or more employees testing positive for COVID-19 within a reasonable timeline to suspect transmission in the workplace.

Windsor police say they have taken the appropriate measures to mitigate further spread of the virus within the workplace, while preserving the overall continuity of its operations.

In the interest of public safety, police say they will not be providing any further information on the specific area affected.