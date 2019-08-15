

Ricardo Veneza, CTV Windsor





Just weeks after its completion, a mural in Windsor has been vandalized.

This mural seen along Ottawa Street on the Mister HQ building near Lanspeary Park was done by local artist David Derkatz.

It covers a 30-foot-by-75-foot span of the building with a jungle theme and a 20-foot-by-90-foot span with Roman and Greek god and goddess figures.

Sometime overnight Wednesday, someone took white spray paint to the intricate designs. The vandalism includes the word BANDIT and the letters THC.

The 28-year-old Derkatz tells CTV News it's "truly disheartening" and "incredibly disappointing" to see thousands of dollars and six months of work needlessly defaced.

Mister HQ owner David Burman recently commissioned Derkz to complete the mural. He too is devastated by the vandalism because his work revitalizes the neighbourhood.

"The neighborhood needed it and we wanted some fun and didn't want it to be a regular building on Ottawa street," says Burman.

Derkatz, who also goes by the name Derkz, doesn't know if he will fix the mural since he fears someone will just vandalize it again.

Windsor police have been notified and the owners at Mister HQ are hoping the person responsible can be identified.