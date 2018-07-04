

A Brampton man has pleaded guilty to five charges related to a crash that killed an Amherstburg mom and son last summer.

Manjit Parmar, 53, pleaded guilty to two counts of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing death and three counts of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing bodily harm in Chatham provincial court on Wednesday.

Parmar was charged after the OPP said his westbound tractor trailer collided with five vehicles that had stopped on Highway 401 near Dillon Road due to a separate motor vehicle collision on July 30, 2017.

One of the vehicles involved was a Chevrolet Sierra pick-up truck carrying four passengers.

Two passengers traveling in the pick-up, Lacie Brundritt, 42, and Kyle Brundritt, 14, of Amherstburg, were pronounced dead at the scene.

Lacie’s husband Michael and younger son Evan were transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Another driver involved in the collision was also transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The courtroom was filled with family and friends of the Brunditt family. Another small group was in court to support Parmar. Neither side wanted to do an interview.

Parmar's lawyer asked there be time for his client to get his affairs in order. He told the court he expects his client will receive a license suspension but could also face some jail time.

Sentencing will take place on Sept. 18, 2018.