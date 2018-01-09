

CTV Windsor





The trial is underway for an Amherstburg man charged in a fatal crash that killed a man on his way to work.

Brandin Crosier, 24, has pleaded not guilty to criminal negligence causing death in connection with a crash that killed 30-year-old Adam Pouget on Nov. 17, 2016.

Police say Pouget was skateboarding to work when he was struck by a motorist who was attempting to pass another vehicle on County Road 18 in Amherstburg before 7 a.m. that morning.

Police also said thick fog and poor visibility were factors in the crash.

Three witnesses took the stand on Tuesday, and Assistant Crown Walter Costa told the court Crosier was driving 112 km/h in an 80-K zone at the time.

Crosier’s lawyer, Pat Ducharme, argued his client was travelling at about 90 km/h.

Court heard from Debora Purdy, the driver of the vehicle Crosier was attempting to pass, as well as Ken Furtado, who offered help at the scene.

Amherstburg police officer Vicktor Burany also took the stand, as video of him reading Crosier his rights in hospital was played in the court.

Burany could be heard asking Crosier "do you understand your rights?"

The accused responds “everything is a blur. i don't think I'll be able to give you a good statement.” When asked if Crosier would like to call a lawyer, he responded “No.”

In cross examination, Ducharme suggested the officer was giving Crosier legal advice. Burany disagreed, saying he was only doing his job of reading crosier his rights to council.

Pouget is survived by his wife Ashley and their four children, ranging in age from 8 weeks to 10 years old.

The trial is expected to continue on Friday and last five more days.