WINDSOR, ONT. -- Transit Windsor ridership has decreased dramatically during to the COVID-19 pandemic and adjusted schedules.

Transit Windsor has been directed to continue with enhanced Sunday service only, seven days a week, until at least July 26, 2020. It’s an extension of the order for transit service delivery implemented on May 4.

The City of Windsor and Transit Windsor has been monitoring and analyzing ridership figures since the resumption of service began.

City officials say as a result of the continued public health crisis, current ridership has been reduced by about 85 per cent, as compared to pre-pandemic figures from May and June 2019.

Ontario has extended all emergency orders currently in force at least until June 30 and the federal government has announced the continued border closure to all but essential travelers at least until July 21.

On Monday, the province decided Windsor-Essex would not proceed to Stage 2 of reopening.

City officials say ongoing monitoring will occur throughout July to determine if service levels need to be addressed further, as the province considers allowing additional, staged re-openings.

Transit Service: Sunday Schedule Continues

All Windsor routes that normally have a “Sunday” schedule will continue to be in service seven days a week, except for the Tunnel Bus.

Transit Windsor’s website has been updated to include current schedule and policies:

The city says addressing capacity issues have not generally been a concern. On the two busiest routes, while adhering to social distancing obligations, additional buses have been deployed when required to support the 1C and Crosstown 2 routes.

Going forward, busloads will continue to limit passengers, consistent with public health guidelines and Ontario regulations.

Riders are asked to continue following the advice of public health officials to ensure the smoothest possible operations going forward, including limiting travel to essential trips only.

Fares continue to be waived, and all passengers are asked to enter and exit the bus through the rear doors. Riders with accessibility needs may continue to use the front doors; one wheelchair passenger at a time may occupy this area.