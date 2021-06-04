WINDSOR, ONT. -- Travelling across the city will cost you more money starting July 1.

The City of Windsor announcing a two per cent increase in fares.

Adding to the cost is an additional one-dollar fee for each new smart card purchased.

Customers who have an existing smart card will not be charged the fee when reloading their card. Customers may purchase a card until June 30 at the current prices.

The increase in rates will come with new improvements to service including 19 new clean-diesel buses, 70 new bus shelters and 147 new concrete pads for greater accessibility.

The Transit Windsor Smart Ride card will see the elimination of the need for paper tickets, and real-time overcrowding software will improve efficiency.

“Transit Windsor is continually aiming to improve the riding experience for our customers, and these latest changes will definitely help,” said Executive Director Tyson Cragg. “By starting the implementations now, we’ll be better able to serve our returning riders when COVID-19 restrictions are lifted and full service can once again be offered.”

A full list of pricing can be found at transitwindsor.ca.