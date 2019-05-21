

CTV Windsor





A Transit Windsor bus ended up in a ditch near the Tim Hortons on Central Avenue.

Windsor police responded to the crash at Central Avenue, between the E.C. Row Expressway and North Service Road, around 7 a.m.

Police say the bus driver suffered minor injuries.

There were no passengers on the bus.

It is unclear how the bus crashed into the ditch. Police are investigating.

The road has since been reopened.