Traffic stop leads to cannabis charge for Chatham driver
CTV Windsor
Published Monday, December 3, 2018 11:10AM EST
Chatham-Kent OPP say they have charged a driver after they found marijuana inside a vehicle during a traffic stop.
Officers pulled the vehicle over on Saturday around 1:45 a.m. on St. Clair Road.
Police say while speaking with the driver, the officer observed cannabis inside the vehicle.
As a result, Tristan Everitt, 22, has been charged with have care or control of vehicle with cannabis readily available.