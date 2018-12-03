

CTV Windsor





Chatham-Kent OPP say they have charged a driver after they found marijuana inside a vehicle during a traffic stop.

Officers pulled the vehicle over on Saturday around 1:45 a.m. on St. Clair Road.

Police say while speaking with the driver, the officer observed cannabis inside the vehicle.

As a result, Tristan Everitt, 22, has been charged with have care or control of vehicle with cannabis readily available.