WINDSOR, ONT -- No one was injured but smoke could be seen from kilometres away following a tractor fire in Tecumseh.

The fire occurred early Sunday afternoon in the 3400 block of 11th Concession Road.

Pictures posted to twitter by Tecumseh Fire show large flames, and smoke could be seen at a distance.

3400 blk 11th Concession Crews are on scene of a tractor fire. #TECFD pic.twitter.com/mEdfga5OrF — Tecumseh Fire ���� (@TECFD) May 3, 2020

Luckily no one was injured in the blaze.

A cause has not been reported.