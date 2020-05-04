Tractor fire sends smoke billowing in Tecumseh
Published Monday, May 4, 2020 6:05AM EDT
A tractor caught on fire in Tecumseh on Sunday, March 3, 2020. (Courtesy Tecumseh Fire Department)
WINDSOR, ONT -- No one was injured but smoke could be seen from kilometres away following a tractor fire in Tecumseh.
The fire occurred early Sunday afternoon in the 3400 block of 11th Concession Road.
Pictures posted to twitter by Tecumseh Fire show large flames, and smoke could be seen at a distance.
Luckily no one was injured in the blaze.
A cause has not been reported.