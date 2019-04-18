

CTV Windsor





The City of Windsor has renewed its partnership with the Detroit Grand Prix.

Mayor Drew Dilkens was joined by Grand Prix executives and Indy car driver Spencer Pigot at Friday’s announcement at Festival Plaza.

The $50,000 partnership gets the city access to the event, naming rights for the media centre, the Canadian grandstand and special ticket packages for Canadians.

The Canadian ticket packages include access to fan zones and round trip shuttle service to Belle Isle with Transit Windsor.

Grand Prix President Michael Montri says the set up this year is happening in a condensed window as part of its new permit on Belle Isle.

"This year, it's going to be 60 days. That includes the actual event,” says Montri. “So if you think of it, we're building a temporary stadium, and tearing it down in 60 days. So it's quite an achievement."

This is the tenth year the city has been a partner with the Grand Prix, which takes place May 31 to June 2.

Fans can also enjoy concerts -- from the Stone Temple Pilots to Michigan singer Frankie Ballard.

Ticket packages are now on sale and can be bought online or at Transit Windsor bus terminal.