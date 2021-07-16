WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Town of Tecumseh and its workers have ratified a new four-year collective agreement.

“Town staff do extremely important work, and the past year and a half have shown us just how resilient and adaptable they are. Despite the threats of pandemic and flooding, staff have continued to serve our residents and maintain all of our services,” said Mayor Gary McNamara. “On behalf of Council, we are happy that fair and equitable agreements have been reached amicably, that balance with the present economic uncertainty.”

The new agreement for members of CUPE Locals 702.1, 702.2 and 702.5 includes a wage increase of 1.5% in the first year (effective January 1, 2021), as well as benefit improvements. A wage adjustment of 2% follows in each of the years 2022 to 2024.

The previous agreements expired December 31, 2020.

“CUPE and The Town of Tecumseh have an excellent working relationship with mutual respect and a common goal to provide the residents of Tecumseh with the best public service possible,” says David Doyon, President CUPE 702. “We look forward to continuing to work together over the next 4 years.”

CUPE represents 54 municipal workers who provide public services to approximately 24,000 residents in the Town of Tecumseh.

The workers include parks and recreation, water and public works, financial, clerical and administrative services, as well as information technology, engineering, planning, by-law enforcement and building technical services.