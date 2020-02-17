WINDSOR -- Windsor residents will once again be able to get spay/neuter vouchers for cats.

This year’s $20,000 program was approved by city council in the 2020 operating budget.

In an effort to reduce the number of homeless cats and number of cats euthanized in the city, 260 vouchers will be issued to sterilize cats.

The vouchers are valued at $75 each and will be available starting Tuesday, March 3, at 10 a.m. City officials say 311 will not accept requests for the program before that time.

Vouchers for owned cats are reserved for low-income families and a declaration of income will be required.

A maximum of two vouchers per household will be issued where the cats are owned.

For feral cat caregivers, a maximum of two vouchers per household will be issued with no income restrictions. In both cases, the applicant must be over the age of 18.

Vouchers are non-transferrable and expire on Wednesday, June 3, 2020. They may be redeemed at any participating veterinary clinic (list to be provided upon successful application). Recipients must call and book appointments for spay/neuter services in advance.

Vouchers will be once again issued through the City’s 311 contact centre. Interested residents should call 311 to inquire no earlier than 10 a.m. on Tuesday, March 3, and those who meet the eligibility criteria will receive their vouchers in the mail.