Town of Essex to implement vaccine policy for staff

Windsor, Ont. -

Essex Town Council has agreed to a vaccination policy for staff.

Council unanimously agreed on Monday evening to COVID testing twice a week for unvaccinated employees.

The cost will be paid through a federal program.

Those workers who refuse testing will be put on unpaid leave, but will not lose their job.

The police is up for review by administration in three months and includes education for staff on vaccinations.

Workers have until Oct. 26 to get their first dose and Nov. 20 for their second dose, otherwise they will be required to take COVID testing.