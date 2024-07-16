Town of Essex looking for input on 2025 Budget

The Town of Essex would like your help with the 2025 Budget process. Community members are invited to use an interactive budget tool to create their own draft budget, portioning money towards capital initiatives they see as essential.

“The common themes identified throughout the engagement exercise will assist Town Administration and Council in establishing the 2025 Budget,” said the town in a news release.

Residents can share their thoughts on sidewalks and trails, road repairs, arts, culture and tourism, sustainability and climate action, flood prevention, improvements to customer service experience, emergency response and preparedness, and parks and recreation facilities through the budget tool.

“Community engagement is a top priority for us and we’re thrilled to provide the opportunity for residents to actively contribute to our town’s future,” said Sherry Bondy, Mayor of the Town of Essex.

“Your feedback will play an important part in the budget process and we encourage everyone to participate and make their voice heard.”

The deadline to give your feedback is Aug. 31. Everyone who creates their own draft budget will be entered for a chance to win one of four $25 gift cards.

The budget tool can be accessed here. Any questions can be forwarded to budget@essex.ca.