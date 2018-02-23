Toronto men sentenced for massive Kingsville grow-op
About 1,700 marijuana plants were seized from a greenhouse on Wednesday, August 17, 2016. (Courtesy OPP)
CTV Windsor
Published Friday, February 23, 2018 4:44PM EST
Two Toronto men are serving six months, less a day, in jail for their role in a $1.7-million marijuana grow-op outside of Kingsville.
Yan Zhao, 55,and Ming Zheng, 35, admitted to the production of controlled substance in superior court last month.
A charge of trafficking against the pair was dropped.
The charges came from an OPP raid on a greenhouse on County Road 34 in august 2016.
More than 1700 mature marijuana plants were found inside.