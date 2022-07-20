Tornado watch issued for Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent

Environment Canada has issued a tornado watch for Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent.

The forecaster says conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms which may produce tornadoes. Strong winds and large hail are also possible.

The hazards are listed as “a few tornadoes, including the possibility of strong tornadoes.”

Damaging wind gusts of 90 to 110 km/h are possible. Nickel to toonie size hail.

The storm is expected to hit the region this afternoon and evening.

“Thunderstorms that develop over eastern Michigan are expected to affect the area beginning this afternoon. A few tornadoes are possible, some of which may be strong. The greatest probability of tornadoes will be mid to late afternoon,” said the statement.

