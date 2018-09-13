

CTV Windsor





There is less than a week left for parents across Windsor-Essex to get immunization paperwork in order before students face suspensions.

According to the health unit, about 1,200 students are currently at risk of suspension.

These students -- born between 2008 and 2013 -- were notified back in May, June and in August about the potential of suspensions for incomplete immunization records.

20-day suspensions will be issued beginning Sept 19 to any student who hasn't submitted the paperwork to the health unit.

Once updated vaccine information is provided to the Health Unit, the student’s immunization record will be revised and the student, parent/guardian, and the school principal will be informed that the suspension has been lifted and the child can return to school.

These actions have been put in place to meet the Immunization of School Pupils Act (ISPA), which became law in 1990.

The law protects the health of children and the community by ensuring students are up-to-date with their immunizations in an effort to stop the spread of preventable diseases.

Four ways to update a child’s immunization record:

- Enter the information online to the secure reporting system at immune.wechu.org

- Call the Healthy Schools Department at the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit at 519-258-2146 or 1-800-265-5822 and select extension 1222

- Fax the immunization record to the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit to 519-258-7288

-Bring updated immunization records to the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit in person to one of the following locations between the hours of 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday:

Windsor: 1005 Ouellette Ave.

Essex: 360 Fairview Ave. West, Suite 215

Leamington: 33 Princess St., Suite 120

Parents who do not wish to have their child immunized for medical or non medical reasons have the option to complete and return a signed, original exemption form (a medical exemption, or a statement of conscientious or religious belief) to the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit. Completion of an educational session provided by the Health Unit is required for all non-medical exemptions www.wechu.org.