LAKESHORE – Essex County OPP say one person has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after a crash in Lakeshore.

Police were called to the collision on Rochester Townline Road between Lakeshore Road 303 and County Road 42 on Monday.

The vehicle was travelling southbound on the Rochester Town Line when it left the roadway and struck a hydro pole.

The lone occupant driver, a 66-year-old Tilbury resident, was transported to an area hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

The road was closed while police investigated.

The OPP is asking anyone that may have witnessed this collision or any event leading up to this collision, to call Lakeshore OPP at 519-728-1810.