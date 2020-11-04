WINDSOR, ONT. -- A Tim Hortons in Emeryville and a Windsor church are the latest additions to the COVID-19 potential exposure list.

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit reports possible exposure at the Tim Hortons 1218 Essex County Rd in Emeryville on Oct. 28 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Redeemed Christian Church of God at 1636 Tecumseh Rd W had a potential exposure on Nov. 1 from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

WECHU says the potential exposure is considered low risk, but as a precaution the health unit asks anyone who visited the locations on the identified dates to monitor themselves for symptoms of COVID-19 for 14 days from the date of exposure.

Tim Hortons

Address: 1218 Essex County Road, Emeryville, ON

Exposure dates: October 28 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Date of Notification: November 3