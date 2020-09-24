WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit says there are three new COVID-19 cases in the region.

As of Thursday, Windsor-Essex has had a total of 2,639 confirmed cases of the virus, including 2483 people who have recovered.

Out of the new cases, two are close contacts of confirmed cases and one is in the agri-farm sector.

There are 80 active cases and three people are in hospital.

Health unit CEO Theresa Marentette says the region is averaging about 700 tests a day. She says the wait time to get results back has increased slightly over the past few weeks.

One retirement home is in outbreak status. Dolce Vita in Windsor has two staff members and five residents with COVID-19.

There have been 76 deaths related to COVID-19 in Windsor-Essex. Fifty-three deaths are related to residents in retirement or long-term care homes and two are related to migrant workers.