WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting three new deaths and 191 new COVID-19 cases in the region on Thursday.

The three people who died were all residents of the same long-term care home - a man in his 70s, a woman in her 80s and a man in his 90s.

The number of deaths related to COVID-19 in the region has reached 94. Fifty-nine deaths are related to residents in retirement or long-term care homes and two are related to migrant workers

Windsor-Essex has had a total of 5,203 confirmed cases of the virus, including 4160 people who have recovered.

The health unit says there are 952 active cases.

This is the fourth triple-digit day in a row for in the region.

Here’s the breakdown of new cases:

32 cases are outbreak related

20 cases are close contacts of confirmed cases

4 cases are community acquired

103 cases are still under investigation

More coming.