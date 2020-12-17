Advertisement
Three more deaths and 191 new COVID-19 cases reported in Windsor-Essex
Published Thursday, December 17, 2020 9:31AM EST Last Updated Thursday, December 17, 2020 9:52AM EST
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit in Windsor, Ont.,on Monday, Nov.2, 2020. (Chris Campbell / CTV Windsor)
WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting three new deaths and 191 new COVID-19 cases in the region on Thursday.
The three people who died were all residents of the same long-term care home - a man in his 70s, a woman in her 80s and a man in his 90s.
The number of deaths related to COVID-19 in the region has reached 94. Fifty-nine deaths are related to residents in retirement or long-term care homes and two are related to migrant workers
Windsor-Essex has had a total of 5,203 confirmed cases of the virus, including 4160 people who have recovered.
The health unit says there are 952 active cases.
This is the fourth triple-digit day in a row for in the region.
Here’s the breakdown of new cases:
- 32 cases are outbreak related
- 20 cases are close contacts of confirmed cases
- 4 cases are community acquired
- 103 cases are still under investigation
More coming.