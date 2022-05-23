Three impaired driving charges laid in Essex County over the long weekend
OPP in Essex County have arrested three people for impaired driving over the long weekend.
Around 6:11 p.m. Friday, a 62-year-old was arrested by Tecumseh OPP after officers received reports of a vehicle hitting a road sign on Tecumseh Road, AM800 reports.
A 20-year-old was arrested Saturday after emergency personnel responded to a single-vehicle crash around 10:52 p.m. on County Road 42 in Lakeshore.
According to AM800, a 25-year-old from Leamington was also arrested over the weekend after police responded to a scene on Oak Street West around 4:30 a.m. Sunday.
All three drivers are facing impaired operation of a motor vehicle and operating a motor vehicle with 80 mg or more of alcohol in their blood.
Police are asking the public to reach out if you suspect someone is driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol.
