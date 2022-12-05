Three impaired drivers charged in Essex County over the weekend: OPP

OPP say three motorists were charged for impaired driving on Essex County roadways over the weekend.

Officers responded to the first incident Saturday around 1:07 a.m. after a single-vehicle crash was reported in the 900 block of William Street in Tecumseh.

Police say a vehicle left the roadway and drove onto the lawn of a home, hitting a brick pillar. The drive fled the scene before police arrived.

The driver placed a call to 911 saying their vehicle had been stolen, police say. Officers patrolled the area and found the vehicle and driver who was taken into custody without incident.

Police say there were no injuries reported.

The 36-year-old Tecumseh resident was charged with public mischief, failure to stop after accident, operation while impaired and operation while impaired - blood alcohol concentration (80 plus).

The second incident took place a few hours later around 2:59 a.m., when an officer on patrolled pulled over driver in Leamington.

Police say the officer determined the driver had been driving after speaking with them. The Leamington resident was arrested and taken to the police station where further tests were administered.

The 36-year-old is now facing operation while impaired and operation while impaired - blood alcohol concentration (80 plus).

OPP in Tecumseh responded to another single-vehicle collision Sunday around 11:34 p.m. on County Road 46 near Sexton Sideroad.

Police say as a result, a 59-year-old Kingsville resident was charged with operation while impaired and operation while impaired - blood alcohol concentration (80 plus).

“Essex County OPP wants to remind the public that if you see anything suspicious or suspect an impaired driver you should contact the Ontario Provincial Police or your nearest police authority immediately,” police said in a news release.

If you have any information that could help police with these investigations, OPP can be reached anywhere in the Province of Ontario at 1-888-310-1122. To remain anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.catchcrooks.com