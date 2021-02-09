WINDSOR, ONT. -- Windsor Regional Hospital confirmed Tuesday the outbreaks on 6E at Ouellette Campus, and 4N and 6N at Met Campus, have been withdrawn.

Outbreaks were declared on Jan. 29, on both the 8 West (8W) and 6 East (6E) units at the Ouellette Campus, and the 4 North (4N) and 6N units at the Met Campus.

The hospital says if there are no more cases of the virus identified on 8W, that outbreak is also expected to be rescinded by this weekend, but for now the outbreak is ongoing.

There have been three patients and three staff members who tested positive for COVID-19 on 8W. Admissions to the unit has continued with proper cohorting of patients with the virus.

WRH’s Infection Prevention and Control department has to approve all transfers into 8W.

Further COVID-19 testing will continue and outbreak measures are in place on those units, the hospital says.

Precautions were implemented at both campuses and on all units to help identify potential outbreaks earlier.

WRH says all patients whether symptomatic or not are tested for COVID-19 before being admitted to the hospital.

Further updates on the outbreaks will be provided by WRH as more information becomes available.