Hotel-Dieu Grace Healthcare declares COVID-19 outbreak
Published Sunday, November 29, 2020 4:45PM EST Last Updated Monday, November 30, 2020 7:34AM EST
Hotel-Dieu Grace Healthcare in Windsor, Ont., on Wednesday, May 6, 2020. (Ricardo Veneza / CTV Windsor)
WINDSOR, ONT. -- Hotel-Dieu Grace Healthcare declared a COVID-19 outbreak on the third floor of their rehabilitation tower.
According to a statement released Sunday, three staff and two patients have been tested positive for the virus.
Friday, the health unit reported it was investigating a cluster of cases at HDGH.
As HDGH continues to work with the Windsor-Essex Health Unit to provide information as they receive it.
Currently there are seven workplace, three longterm care and two school outbreaks across Windsor-Essex.
