WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Threat investigated at Walkerville Collegiate

    Walkerville Collegiate Institute in Windsor on Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020. (Ricardo Veneza / CTV Windsor) Walkerville Collegiate Institute in Windsor on Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020. (Ricardo Veneza / CTV Windsor)
    Windsor police are investigating a threat at a Walkerville high school.

    Officers responded to a report of a bomb threat at Walkerville Collegiate at 12:56 p.m. on Friday.

    The Greater Essex County District School Board spokesperson Scott Scantlebury tells CTV News a message was received that threatened the safety and well-being of staff and students.

    “WPS was called and determined it to be low credibility. As a precaution they are staying at the school until dismissal,” said Scantlebury.

    CTV News has reached out to Windsor police for additional information.

