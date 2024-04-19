Threat investigated at Walkerville Collegiate

Windsor police are investigating a threat at a Walkerville high school.

Officers responded to a report of a bomb threat at Walkerville Collegiate at 12:56 p.m. on Friday.

The Greater Essex County District School Board spokesperson Scott Scantlebury tells CTV News a message was received that threatened the safety and well-being of staff and students.

“WPS was called and determined it to be low credibility. As a precaution they are staying at the school until dismissal,” said Scantlebury.

