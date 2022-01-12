Thousands line up for free COVID-19 rapid tests in Windsor

Windsor, Ont. -

Thousands of people lined up to get free COVID-19 rapid tests at the University of Windsor on Wednesday morning.

Supplies didn’t last long as the first-come-first-serve parking lot event was over within 45 minutes after all tests were distributed.

The University of Windsor has been selected as a pop-up site for residents to pick-up free rapid tests while supplies last on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

Those out of luck were told to make an appointment online through the Ministry of Health website, noting anyone without appointments on Thursday or Friday will be asked to return at the end of schedule bookings.

Take-home rapid tests will be made available:

Thursday, Jan. 13 at 10 a.m., University of Windsor (Education parking lot)

Friday, Jan. 14, at 10a.m., University of Windsor (Education parking lot)

The province launched the testing blitz to offer voluntary rapid antigen screening to help mitigate the risk of transmission over the holiday season.

This round of rapid testing pop-up sites comes after the province changed its guidelines for COVID-19 testing, limiting PCR testing to high-risk individuals who are symptomatic or at risk of severe illness from COVID-19.

Rapid antigen tests have been in high-demand with previous pop-up sites quickly running out of supply and many lining up in the cold to secure a kit.

Throughout December to mid-January, the province plans to provide up to two million rapid tests free of charge at sites in high-traffic areas such as malls, retail settings, public libraries and transit hubs.