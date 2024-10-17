WINDSOR
Windsor

    • 'This is just the beginning': Erie Shores Healthcare conducts 1000th MRI test

    MRI tests at Erie Shores HealthCare in Leamington, Ont., on Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2024. (Stefanie Masotti/CTV News Windsor) MRI tests at Erie Shores HealthCare in Leamington, Ont., on Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2024. (Stefanie Masotti/CTV News Windsor)
    Share

    Erie Shores HealthCare has announced it conducted its 1000th MRI test inside the Leamington hospital's mobile MRI suite.

    Since its installation in the spring, the mobile unit has provided critical diagnostic services to the community, reducing wait times by nearly four weeks and expanding local access to advanced imaging.

    “From our first patient four-and-a-half months ago to being able to say that we’ve done 1000 is really a testament to our staff, our radiologists and our technicians here at the hospital,” said Kristin Kennedy, president and CEO of Erie Shores HealthCare.

    The mobile MRI unit began operations in late May, was introduced as a temporary solution while the hospital constructs its permanent MRI suite.

    The permanent suite costs an estimated $5 million. To date, $3.5 million has been raised.

    Erie Shores HealthCare officials confirm the construction remains on schedule and within budget.

    The new facility is expected to open Dec. 15, 2024 with an official grand opening in the new year.

    “This is just the beginning,” said Trevor Jones, MPP for Chatham-Kent-Leamington and Ontario’s Associate Minister of Emergency Preparedness and Response. “Together, we will continue to ensure that Erie Shores HealthCare remains a leader in delivering accessible, compassionate care to the people of Chatham-Kent, Leamington and beyond.”

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News