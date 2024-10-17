$26,000 in tools reported stolen in Tecumseh break-in

Essex County OPP are looking for the driver of a blue Mazda after $26,000 in tools were reported stolen from a business in Tecumseh.

OPP responded a report of a break and enter and theft at a business on in the 2500 block of North Talbot Road On Oct. 7.

It was determined that on Oct. 6, between 5 p.m. and 11 p.m., unknown individual(s) arrived on the property in a blue Mazda CX-5. Police say the suspect(s) gained entry to the building and proceeded to steal approximately $26,000 in tools prior to fleeing the area in the pick-up truck. Most of the stolen tools were of the DeWalt brand.

The investigation is continuing.

If you have information that could assist with the investigation, the OPP can be reached anywhere at anytime in the Province of Ontario at 1-888-310-1122. If you wish to remain anonymous you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com where you may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $2000.