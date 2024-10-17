Ontario government investing in Windsor’s after school programs

The Ontario government has announced an investment of $146,863 through Ontario’s After School Program, supporting Windsor’s active recreation programming.

The funding is part of the province’s $14.6 million to the After School Program for this academic year.

“The City of Windsor has been a trusted partner of fun, safe and supervised activities for children and youth through inclusive team sports and active recreation programs for decades,” said Andrew Dowie, Member of Provincial Parliament for Windsor-Tecumseh.

“I’m delighted that our government is supporting Windsor in bringing even more opportunities for youth to have fun and build their skills here in our community.”

According to a news release, the program improves the health and well-being of kids, encouraging development of leadership skills through various activities.

The kids also will get a healthy snack and academic support and arts and cultural activities, catered to meet the needs of Windsor.

“After school programs play a vital role in the fabric of our communities, providing safe and inclusive spaces and increased opportunities to children as an essential part of healthy development,” said Mayor Drew Dilkens.

“The City of Windsor’s After School Programs provide unique community-based programming to over 180 participants aged five to 13 years. As we continue Building Windsor’s Future, we are grateful to Premier Ford and the provincial government, including MPP Andrew Dowie, for continuing to invest in our community’s growth and well being.”

For those interested in the city’s after school programs, you can find more information here.