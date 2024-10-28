‘This is a taboo topic’: Milk dumping under the microscope
A new study estimates $14 billion in milk has “disappeared” from Canada between 2012 and 2021.
“The numbers don't add up from how much milk is being produced to how much milk is being processed in Canada,” Sylvain Charlebois told CTV News in a recent interview.
Charlebois is a professor at Dalhousie University and director of the Agri-Food Analytics Lab.
He worked with environmental scientists Thomas Elliot (Denmark) and Benjamin Goldstein (U.S.) to figure out what happened to the milk.
“The only conclusion you can make is that this milk was dumped because it just disappears in the system,” said Charlebois.
In fact, the researchers estimate more than six billion litres – or seven per cent – of “raw milk vanished” since 2021.
“This is a taboo topic,” said Charlebois.
“Dairy farmers do not want to talk about surpluses.”
Dairy farmer response
An Essex County dairy farmer referred media questions to the Dairy Farmers of Ontario, who in turn deferred to the Dairy Farmers of Canada (DFC).
No one was available for an interview and the DFC only provided a brief written statement:
The authors of the study acknowledge that much of their conclusions are drawn from “estimates” rather than a robust data set. These data assumptions and calculations would need to be validated independently. Milk disposal is not a unique issue to Canada. Although supply management is aligned to the needs of the domestic market, when there is a surplus of milk, often it is linked to supply chain issues. Milk is disposed only as a last resort after exploring all other alternatives. This is done in accordance with regulations and the costs are borne by the dairy farmers. – Jacques Lefebvre, CEO, Dairy Farmers of Canada (DFC).
A DFC spokesperson did not return a subsequent email, inquiring if the agency was going to independently validate the study’s conclusions.
Neither could the Canadian Dairy Commission (CDC) provide anyone to conduct a media interview.
In a series of written statements, the CDC also disputes the study’s findings:
The authors of this paper base their argument on several unverifiable assumptions:
- The number of cows in Canada and an assumed amount of milk a cow can produce to arrive at a theoretical production figure. These production figures do not match industry figures.
- It is not accurate to assume that the difference between this theoretical figure and sales data demonstrate milk that goes unmarketed.
The CDC said 99.9 per cent of butterfat and 99.1 per cent of solids non-fat produced in Canada was marketed in 2023-24.
Their data only goes back to 2015.
According to the CDC, milk must be processed within two to three days.
“If for any unforeseen event, all the components of the milk cannot be processed in their own province, several solutions will be pursued such as sending it to another province, donating it to food banks, and/or feeding calves or other animals. A very small proportion of the unmarketed milk components were, therefore, discarded. This is mainly skimmed milk and not whole milk,” read the written statement.
The spokesperson did tell CTV News the CDC is “in the process of validating data presented in this paper.”
Is supply management the problem?
Charlebois isn’t surprised by the response from the DFO, DFC and CDC.
“They just say, ‘the data is wrong. We have better data, but we're not going to share with you’,” he told CTV News.
Regardless, Charlebois still believes Canada’s milk supply management program is the best tool to stop milk dumping.
“This is about making supply management a better system for Canadians,” Charlebois said.
“The first step to solving a problem is to recognize that you have a problem and we're not even there yet.”
He believes farmers should be allowed to sell their raw, unpasteurized milk, similar to a practice in some American states or European countries.
He also believes the CDC should make dumping illegal and find new processors for milk surplus, for example, domestic infant formula production.
Carleton University economist, Ian Lee, however, believes Canada needs to get rid of milk supply management.
“We're the only country now in the world with supply management,” Lee said.
He believes if the program was scrapped, farmers would be forced to be more innovative.
“You (farmers) can't pump (out) more milk because your quota strictly limits you to how much milk you can produce and the price,” said Lee.
“There’s no incentive to innovate because it doesn't have any impact on your volume.”
He predicts the cost of milk could be cut in half, more in line with how much milk costs in the United States, where there is no supply management program.
“Everyone's condemned supply management because it has the effect of doubling the price in Canada to approximately double what it would be if supply management didn't exist,” said Lee.
Either supply management or subsidies
On a recent visit to Essex County, CTV News had the opportunity to ask Nova Scotia MP Koby Blois about the study, milk dumping and supply management.
Blois, who is the chair of an agriculture committee, concedes milk dumping is a problem, but he believes supply management isn’t the culprit.
“If we did not have that supply managed system, the percentage of milk dumping would be even higher,” Blois said.
Blois added countries without supply management are subsidizing the industry.
“If we want to be spending billions of dollars a year as taxpayers to intervene in the economy that is so important, a fundamental piece of this country, we can do so,” said Blois.
“But let's go in eyes wide open.”
Blois noted with North American free trade agreements back up for renewal in 2026, now is not the time to be changing the system.
“The Americans certainly want more access to the (milk) market,” said Blois.
“We need to make sure that we're protecting that industry.”
If you would like to read the study, the full report can be found here.
Windsor Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING B.C. NDP poised to win 2024 election, with judicial recounts increasingly likely
Incumbent B.C. Premier David Eby’s NDP appears poised to win the province’s nail-biting 2024 election – and could potentially retain the party’s majority, by the narrowest of margins.
'Time to clear the air': Some Liberal MPs want secret ballot vote on Trudeau's leadership
A growing number of Liberal caucus members are calling for a secret ballot vote to decide whether Justin Trudeau should step down as party leader.
'We promise to be better': N.S. firefighter club criticized after group in KKK costumes attends Halloween dance
A group of Cape Breton firefighters are apologizing after four people showed up at a Halloween dance dressed in what appeared to be Ku Klux Klan costumes.
Previously unseen photos of Prince William with his mother Diana visiting homeless charity released
Prince William has opened up about how a powerful childhood experience with his brother and late mother helped shape his work in combatting homelessness.
Next CPP payment coming on Tuesday for Canadian retirees
Here's how retirees will get their funds from the federal benefit.
Ont. couple accused of human trafficking plead not guilty as complainant testifies
Marred by several delays, the trial of alleged human traffickers Lauriston and Amber Maloney finally got underway on Monday in a Bradford courtroom, with a woman who worked and lived with the couple testifying.
Google exempt from Online News Act for 5 years, must pay news outlets $100M: CRTC
The Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission has granted Google a five-year exemption from the Online News Act, ordering it to pay $100 million to Canadian news outlets within 60 days.
'Pieces of wood': Gummy candies recalled, Canadian Food Inspection Agency says
A recall has been issued for gummy candies due to pieces of wood, according to the Canadian Food Inspection Agency.
'Bob's Burgers' actor sentenced to 1 year in prison for role in Capitol riot
An actor known for his roles in the television comedies “Bob's Burgers” and “Arrested Development” was sentenced on Monday to one year in prison for his part in a mob's attack on the U.S. Capitol nearly four years ago.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Kitchener
-
'Ideology' remains significant factor in Villalba-Aleman terrorism charge
What role does ideology play in the sentencing of the man who pleaded guilty to four charges in an attack at the University of Waterloo?
-
Guelph Police dedicating more resources to downtown public safety initiative
The Guelph Police Service is planning to dedicate more resources to ensuring public safety in the city’s downtown area as part of an ongoing initiative.
-
Guelph, Ont. charitable bike repairs halted due to bylaw complaint
After 14 years of repairing and selling bicycles out of the garage of her home, a Guelph, Ont. woman’s efforts have ended – for now, at least.
London
-
Families scramble as retirement home at centre of fraud investigation announces closure
An Oxford County retirement residence at the centre of a fraud investigation has announced it will be closing its doors next month, leaving residents and their families with just a couple of weeks to find alternate accommodations.
-
Projected tax hike for London's 2025 budget comes in short of initial projections
According to a statement from the city on Monday, the projected tax increase for 2025 has come in at 7.4 per cent, which is down form the initial projection of 8.7 per cent.
-
Five injured in two vehicle crash in Huron County
A pickup truck and car collided in the Huron County village of Nile this afternoon, sending as many as five people to hospital.
Barrie
-
Priced out of rental market, Midland senior lives in her shed
A Midland senior has resorted to living in her shed out of desperation
-
Small community reeling amid homicide investigation in Huntsville
Ontario’s Special Investigation Unit has not confirmed the identities of three people found dead inside a home in Huntsville as the community is left reeling.
-
Ont. couple accused of human trafficking plead not guilty as complainant testifies
Marred by several delays, the trial of alleged human traffickers Lauriston and Amber Maloney finally got underway on Monday in a Bradford courtroom, with a woman who worked and lived with the couple testifying.
Northern Ontario
-
Ontario Premier Doug Ford announces $34.9M for Sudbury wastewater facility
Ontario Premier Doug Ford in Sudbury on Monday afternoon to make an infrastructure funding announcement at a wastewater facility.
-
Sault St. Marie, Ont., landlord found to have violated rights of tenant with a disability
A landlord in Sault Ste. Marie discriminated against a man who is deaf and has limited sight, the Ontario Human Rights Tribunal has ruled.
-
Pair busted trying to use fake money to purchase machinery in Nipissing First Nation
Two people were busted in Nipissing First Nation trying to use fake money to buy machinery, Anishinabek Police Service says.
Sault Ste. Marie
-
Traffic safety coalition holds seminar in North Bay on impaired driving and its effects
A seminar took place Monday in North Bay with law enforcement agencies, traffic experts and other community partners looking to try and end impaired driving.
-
Sault St. Marie, Ont., landlord found to have violated rights of disabled tenant; victim awarded $8K
A landlord in Sault Ste. Marie discriminated against a man who is deaf and has limited sight, the Ontario Human Rights Tribunal has ruled.
-
Police say drug-impaired driver in the Sault was asleep at the wheel, motor running
One person has been charged after police in the Sault received a report of someone asleep at the wheel last weekend in a parking lot on Bay Street.
Ottawa
-
‘Heart of Gold’: Perth, Ont. mourns the death of a 15-year-old
Grief counsellors are at Perth and District Collegiate Institute in Perth, Ont. today, as family, friends and the community mourn the death of 15-year-old Reese Stanzel.
-
'Diamond for the community': Friends remember Brkti Berhe
Some of the people who knew Brkti Berhe, the woman killed in an Ottawa park in what police have said was femicide, are remembering her as a devoted wife, loving mother, and pillar of the community.
-
Lawyer accused of offering legal services for sexual favours ordered to pay former client $235,000
Suspended Ottawa lawyer James Bowie has been ordered to pay $235,000 in damages to a former client after he repeatedly suggested she pay for his legal services with oral sex and released personal details about her online after the allegations were reported by CTV News Ottawa.
Toronto
-
Here's how the TTC plans to keep the city moving during Taylor Swift's Toronto stay
The TTC is sharing details about how it plans to cope with the massive influx of Taylor Swift fans into Toronto’s core during the superstar’s six-show stay in the city.
-
Man shot in North York parking garage has died, say police
A 31-year-old man died in hospital over the weekend after being found critically injured in an underground parking garage in North York late last week.
-
Toronto Zoo's 'iconic' gorilla displaying 'concerning health symptoms'
An 'iconic' gorilla that has lived at the Toronto Zoo since it first opened in 1974 is experiencing health issues and will be kept from the public as he receives treatment.
Montreal
-
Montrealers aren't hanging out downtown as much as they used to: survey
A new study suggests Montrealers are going downtown less often with four in 10 saying they go less often than before the pandemic.
-
Montreal to remove city hall welcome sign that includes woman wearing hijab
Montreal's mayor says a welcome sign depicting a woman wearing a veil that adorns a lobby at city hall will be taken down in the name of secularism.
-
Ottawa will not challenge Quebec MAID law that allows advance requests
Ottawa said it will not challenge a Quebec law that allows people to request medical assistance in dying (MAID) in advance.
Winnipeg
-
Woman run over by her own car during carjacking
A Winnipeg woman is recovering after being run over by her own vehicle during a carjacking this weekend.
-
Nine straight wins in reach for the Winnipeg Jets during a primetime matchup with the Toronto Maple Leafs
Another day, another chance for the Winnipeg Jets to extend their season opening winning streak.
-
Manitoba chief electoral officer calls for legislation against disinformation
Manitoba's chief electoral officer is calling for a legal crackdown on disinformation about provincial elections, including the conduct of election officials and electronic vote-counting machines.
Edmonton
-
'Elaborate encampment' with solar panels and mini-power grid dismantled by EPS
Edmonton Police Service (EPS) has dismantled one of the ‘most elaborate encampments’ officers have ever seen.
-
Camrose Casino owner in receivership after application to move casino to Edmonton
The Alberta Gaming, Liquor and Cannabis Commission says it is evaluating the relocation of the Camrose Casino after the company that owns it was forced into receivership.
-
More than 20,000 goldfish removed from Edmonton stormwater pond
Epcor says it has removed more than 20,000 goldfish from an Edmonton stormwater pond.
Calgary
-
Alberta income tax cut still on the table despite oil prices dip
A provincial income tax cut could be coming for Albertans, along with a reprieve at the pumps, in connection with the price of oil.
-
'Baffling': MP says Alberta minister made false claims about pandemic bill
A Liberal member of Parliament says he's baffled by the Alberta United Conservative government's response to his private member's bill about pandemic preparedness.
-
Calgary hockey community mourning loss of former Flames equipment manager
Gus Thorson, a former Flames equipment manager and prominent member of the Calgary hockey community, has died.
Regina
-
Where to watch Saskatchewan's 2024 provincial election
Candidates across Saskatchewan have made their final pitches to potential voters as the 2024 campaign comes to a close and election day arrives.
-
Here are the ridings to watch in Saskatchewan's 2024 provincial election
With multiple polls suggesting a tight race to the finish for Saskatchewan's major political parties – here are the ridings where some extra attention may be required.
-
Here's where you can vote in Regina
Election day has arrived in Saskatchewan. With it, the last wave of voters prepare to cast their ballots and decide who will form government in the province.
Vancouver
-
BREAKING
BREAKING B.C. NDP poised to win 2024 election, with judicial recounts increasingly likely
Incumbent B.C. Premier David Eby’s NDP appears poised to win the province’s nail-biting 2024 election – and could potentially retain the party’s majority, by the narrowest of margins.
-
Harvested shark fins and marine pollution among illegal activity detected by Canadian Coast Guard
The Canadian Coast Guard’s Sir Wilfrid Laurier ship has made its safe return to Victoria, marking the conclusion of a year’s mission uncovering illegal ocean activity.
-
Mounties say 'at least' 1 person dead after house fire on Vancouver Island
Mounties are investigating after the remains of at least one person were found following a house fire on Vancouver Island on Monday morning.
Vancouver Island
-
BREAKING
BREAKING B.C. NDP poised to win 2024 election, with judicial recounts increasingly likely
Incumbent B.C. Premier David Eby’s NDP appears poised to win the province’s nail-biting 2024 election – and could potentially retain the party’s majority, by the narrowest of margins.
-
Mounties say 'at least' 1 person dead after house fire on Vancouver Island
Mounties are investigating after the remains of at least one person were found following a house fire on Vancouver Island on Monday morning.
-
B.C. NDP lead grows in Juan de Fuca-Malahat after election recount
The last of three recounts in British Columbia's closely contested provincial election has concluded with B.C. NDP candidate Dana Lajeunesse still leading in the Juan de Fuca-Malahat riding.
Atlantic
-
'We promise to be better': N.S. firefighter club criticized after group in KKK costumes attends Halloween dance
A group of Cape Breton firefighters are apologizing after four people showed up at a Halloween dance dressed in what appeared to be Ku Klux Klan costumes.
-
Saint John police search for man wanted in connection with shooting
The Saint John Police Force is asking for the public’s help in locating a man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant in connection with a shooting incident in the city over the weekend.
-
Halifax police investigating break-ins of more than 25 cars in parking garages
Halifax Regional Police is investigating two break-and-enters in parking garages early Sunday morning.
N.L.
-
Women's hockey is growing, but junior athletes play fewer competitive years on average. A new league aims to change that
Teams are facing off in a new eastern Newfoundland hockey league aiming to bring competitive play — and a few extra years on the ice — for young women in the province.
-
Remains of missing Kansas man found at scene of western Newfoundland hotel fire
Investigators found the remains of a 77-year-old American man on Wednesday at the scene of a fire that destroyed a hotel in western Newfoundland earlier on the weekend.
-
77-year-old Kansas man missing after hotel fire in western Newfoundland
Police in western Newfoundland say a 77-year-old man visiting the province from Kansas is missing after a fire at a hotel in Deer Lake, N.L.