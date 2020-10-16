WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 13 new COVID-19 cases and two new outbreaks.

Windsor-Essex has had a total of 2,757 confirmed cases of the virus, including 2613 people who have recovered.

The health unit says 68 cases are considered active in the region and two people are in the hospital.

Out of the new cases, WECHU says six are close contacts of confirmed cases, two are local healthcare workers, one is community acquired, one is travel-related to the United States, and three are still under investigation.

There are new outbreaks at a long term care home and in the food and beverage industry. An outbreak was previously reported at a construction workplace in Lakeshore and at an agricultural facility in Kingsville. There are no reported outbreaks at local schools.

There have been 76 deaths related to COVID-19 in Windsor-Essex. Fifty-three deaths are related to residents in retirement or long-term care homes and two are related to migrant workers.

