    • Theft and mischief under investigation in Tilbury

    Chatham-Kent police are asking for the public’s help identifying individuals in a theft and mischief investigation in Tilbury.

    Officers say the individuals were recorded removing equipment from a business on Queen Street North in Tilbury on Aug. 9. The equipment was recovered nearby and returned to the owner.

    Anyone with information is asked to contact Const. Ken Koke at kennethk@chatham-kent.ca. You can provide information anonymously by submitting a tip through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

