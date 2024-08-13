Theatrical rock band In This Moment coming to Caesars Windsor

WINDSOR
Windsor

    Caesars Windsor has booked a theatrical rock band to perform this winter.

    In This Moment will stop at the casino on The Godmode Tour Part 2, with special guest Kim Dracula on Sunday, Dec. 1 at 7 p.m.

    In This Moment has cemented its legacy in the heavy music world with Platinum and Gold record sales, multiple Top 25 entries on the Billboard Top 200, hits including “Blood” and “Adrenalize,” and more than 1.3 billion career streams.

    The band has slayed stages worldwide at Ozzfest, Warped Tour, Download, Knotfest, and Rocklahoma. With a pause during the pandemic, 2020 saw the group put out the record Mother, which features the Grammy-nominated track “The In-Between.”

    Their most recent record, Godmode, includes 10 dynamic songs that marked a new high for the quintet featuring Maria Brink, Chris Howorth, Travis Johnson, Randy Weitzel, and Kent Diimmel. The album includes songs “The Purge,” the ‘90s-tinged “Godmode”.

    The band Kim Dracula released its debut album, “A Gradual Decline in Morale” with upwards of 60 million streams worldwide.

    Tickets go on sale Friday, Aug. 16 at 10 a.m. Ticket purchases can be made through caesarswindsor.com or ticketmaster.ca. The Box Office is open Friday and Saturday from Noon to 8 p.m. and on Show Days from Noon to 10 p.m. Guests must be 19 years of age or older to attend concerts and to enter the casino and all other outlets.

    Caesars Rewards can purchase presale tickets, available at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug.14.

