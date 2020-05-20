WINDSOR -- If you look to the sky Thursday you should see an aerial tribute from a dozen planes flying overhead.

The Windsor Flying Club and the Canadian Historical Aircraft Association are honouring frontline and essential workers. As well as the life of captain Jenn Casey from the Canadian Snowbirds who died in a crash this past weekend.

The airplanes were supposed to fly over Essex County Wednesday evening, however, due to a wind gust increase in the forecast the groups had to move the event to Thursday for the pilots' safety.

The flyover will start around 6 p.m. and pass over as many hospitals and healthcare institutions as possible.

Starting in Windsor, the aerial parade will also be flying over Amherstburg, Kingsville, Leamington, Essex and Lakeshore.