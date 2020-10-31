WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting ten new cases in the region on Saturday.

Of the new cases, five cases are close contacts of a confirmed case, one is travel related outside of North America, and four are currently being investigated.

As of Saturday, there are 48 active cases, 2,711 resolved, and 76 deaths.

There are currently outbreaks in two Long-Term or Retirement Homes.

WECHU has launched a local pandemic status indicator. It will range from yellow, orange and red. Yellow is the lowest, orange is medium risk and red is high. The region is currently listed as orange.

In Ontario, the province is reporting 1,015 cases of COVID-19 as of Saturday.

Numbers are up from the 896 cases reported Friday with Toronto accounting for most of the infections, followed by Peel region.

The last time Ontario passed 1000 cases was Sunday, October 25.