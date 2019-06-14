

Some residents of Woodslee are not pleased to learn the local Libro Credit Union branch is reducing service.

It was a packed house at the Woodslee Community Centre Thursday evening, where close to 100 people came out to an information meeting to learn about the planned change.

Libro says starting July 1, the branch will remain open, but will only house an ATM.

"Change is hard and we have to change we have to evolve, but I recognize its hard and it may taking some getting used to but we're going to work with our owners one on one to meet their needs," says regional manager Lori Atkinson.

Appointments will still be taken, but the nearest staffed branches will be in Essex and Belle River.

The service reduction means seven Libro staff will be transferred to different branches, but will still come to Woodslee on an appointment basis.

The former Woodslee Credit Union merged with Libro in 2014, and many are worried the slash in service will hurt growth in the hamlet.

Libro officials tell CTV News the change is happening because nearly half of the credit union's members in Woodslee typically do their banking in Essex or Belle River.