WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit says there are four new cases of COVID-19 in the region on Friday, including a resident at a retirement home.

Lifetimes on Riverside is listed in outbreak status, with one resident who tested positive for the virus.

Out of the new cases, two are community acquired and two are close contacts of confirmed cases.

Windsor-Essex has had a total of 2,825 confirmed cases of the virus, including 2707 people who have recovered.

WECHU has launched a local pandemic status indicator. It will range from yellow, orange and red. Yellow is the lowest, orange is medium risk and red is high. The region is currently listed as orange.

The seven-day moving average is at six new cases in Windsor-Essex. There was only one new case on Monday, 17 news cases on Tuesday, three new cases on Wednesday and six on Thursday.

WECHU says there is still one outbreak in the food and beverage industry in Kingsville. There are no reported outbreaks at local schools or long term care homes.

There have been 76 deaths related to COVID-19 in Windsor-Essex. Fifty-three deaths are related to residents in retirement or long-term care homes and two are related to migrant workers.

