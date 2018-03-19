

CTV Windsor





The former Knights of Columbus hall in South Windsor has a new tenant.

"The Gathering" Baptist Church recently began operating out of the former Knights building at Columbus Drive and Northwood Street, adjacent to E.J. Lajeunesse school.

The growing congregation of 250 people has been in Windsor for four years.

The church moved from its previous location on Provincial Road because it wasn't in compliance with zoning regulations.

The Gathering Windsor received the nod from the planning committee tonight to alter the zoning bylaw to allow the place of worship to stay put. The church cannot alter the woodlot behind the building or provide any dwellings on site.

"We were fortunate that all of our church family moved with us, even though we were out of their neighbourhood, and now we have this new neighbourhood that we're really trying to impact," said Cindy Gietz after the meeting. “It feels amazing. God’s at work and I think our people are really actively joining him in what he’s doing so I think that accommodates a lot of growth potential.”