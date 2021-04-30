WINDSOR, ONT. -- Windsorites will have the chance to pick up goods from local vendors Saturday at the Downtown Windsor Farmers’ Market.

The popular outdoor market will reopen Saturday at 8 a.m. for its sixth season on Pellier Street and Maiden Lane.

Shoppers will be able to peruse produce, food and artisanal goods from more than 40 vendors.

Farmers’ markets are deemed an essential service similar to brick-and-mortar grocery stores.

Organizers say a number of health and safety protocols will be implemented this year including:

Physical distancing measures at entry and exit points.

Division of site and one-way traffic flow in each direction.

Hand-wash stations, portable toilets, masks and sanitizers at all entrances/exits.

Patio services to be removed until such time as the health regulations allow for the congregation of market visitors.

All interactive features, like Kids Corner and Chef's Table, to be moved to virtual experiences.

The market season kicks off Saturday and runs until Dec. 11. The Downtown Windsor Farmers Market website has a list of vendors to expect this season as well as virtual activities.