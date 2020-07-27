WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Downtown Mission will still be teeing off for its 8th annual golf tournament.

With COVID-19 measures cancelling many events throughout the summer, after “actively monitoring” the pandemic the Mission announced Monday its tournament would go on as scheduled for Friday, Aug. 21 at Rochester Place Golf Club and Resort.

“We are pleased to announce that this event will go on as scheduled to help ensure the work of the Mission will continue to support the growing numbers of men, women, youth and families we have seen through this pandemic,” a news release from the mission stated.

The annual event is one of a few of the Mission’s major fundraising events hosted by the organization and community partners, including its lead golf tournament sponsor, Landscape Effects Group. The event helps to provide financial support the Mission and those it serves including feeding those who are hungry and providing shelter to those experiencing homelessness.

“Since the majority of the Mission’s revenue comes from community donations, events like this helps provide these services for those who need them and helps share our efforts with our generous community,” the release states.

This year’s tournament will abide by all safety precautions in accordance with public health by having a limited number of golfers and volunteers on the course, “breakfast-to-go packs” by Tim Hortons for golfers to take with them in their sanitized golf cart as well as lunch will be served by Ground Effects on the outdoor patio at Rochester Place to finish off the tournament.

“We are so thankful for our compassionate community partners who’ve stepped up in a big way to help us continue the essential services we provide to countless hurting individuals in our community,” said Rev. Ron Dunn, executive director of the Downtown Mission.

Those interested in becoming a sponsor or registering a foursome for the tournament can contact Rukshini Ponniah-Goulin at rukshini@downtownmission.com.