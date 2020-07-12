WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Bridge to Bridge Run made strides past a significant milestone, Sunday.

Runners presented a ten thousand dollar cheque to the staff at the Windsor Regional Hospital MET Campus.

Over the last few months, participants embarked on a 32-kilometre run between Belle River and the Ambassador Bridge to raise money for frontline healthcare workers.

"We hope to make this an annual event hopefully after the pandemic clears and we’re able to get more people closer together. We can have some sort of tighter knit run, sort or a marathon perhaps for mental health or the downtown mission," said Josh Horan, event organizer.

Horan said this isn't the end as they plan on running for years to come for more charitable causes.