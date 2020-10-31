WINDSOR, ONT. -- The 38th edition of the Easter Seals Telethon is looking a little more magical than in past years.

Due to COVID-19, the annual telethon is taking on a different form as it airs this weekend on CTV Windsor.

Instead of the usual sights of volunteers answering phones, pre-recorded segments were embedded into a Harry Potter movie-a-thon on CTV.

Those making donations will get a shout out on the banner crawl as a part of the broadcast.

The first event wrapped Saturday afternoon with the next to air from 3:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. on November 7.

Development Officer, Jeremy Renaud says the event works to support local kids with physical disabilities.

In Windsor alone, there are 42 children on a waiting list for prosthetics and other equipment.