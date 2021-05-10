WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Chatham-Kent Police Service is joining police services across Ontario and Canada in kicking off Police Week, which honours and celebrates the work front-line police officers, 9-1-1 communicators, civilian staff, and all members of our police service do to keep our citizens safe and healthy, especially during the on-going COVID-19 pandemic.

This year, Police Week runs from May 9 to 15, 2021. The theme for the week is Working Together to Keep our Communities Safe which highlights the commitment of police services to develop partnerships that enhance the safety and well-being of everyone in our communities.

Police Week was first observed in 1970 and coincides with the Peace Officers Memorial Day, which is recognized internationally on May 15.

“This year, we honour our police officers and personnel for the extraordinary work they do every day in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic,” says Chief Gary Conn. “The current lockdown means that police personnel will not be able to engage with community members as they have traditionally done during Police Week. This year we are inviting the public to reach out through social media or other means that use appropriate social distancing to thank our police officers and members for all they do to keep our communities safe.”

Throughout this week, the Chatham-Kent Police will be highlighting the many ways in which our members work with community partners to serve the citizens of Chatham-Kent.