LONDON, ONT -- A testing centre that was set up for testing migrant workers in the Windsor area will be shutting down Thursday.

The centre has been operation since June 9 at the Nature Fresh Farms Recreation Centre in Leamington in an effort to assess the effect of COVID-19 on the migrant worker community in the region.

Since then more than 750 workers have been tested but Erie Shores HealthCare says decreasing demand in recent days means that the centre will no longer be needed.

While roughly 750 workers were tested the goal was to test nearly 8,000 in less than two weeks according to Erie Shores HealthCare.

On Tuesday the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit reported 26 new cases of COVID-19 in the region.

Of those new cases, 14 are in workers in the agri-farm sector.

“This initiative expanded access to COVID testing to workers within the agri-food sector, doing what we could to break down some of the barriers to testing that previously existed,” said Dr. Ross Moncur Interim CEO of Erie Shores HealthCare in a statement.

Testing and assessment will continue on a written referral basis, while COVID-19 assessment centres at Windsor Regional Hospital and Erie Shore HealthCare in Leamington remain open.

During the nine days of operation, teams also provided 85 health check-ups to individuals who presented with symptoms and distributed more than 800 Worker HealthAid cards to workers to help expedite care in emergency rooms.

If more federal or provincial directives are ordered they said they would consider reopening the centre for further testing.