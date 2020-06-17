Advertisement
Windsor News - Local Breaking | CTV News Windsor
14 new COVID-19 cases reported in Windsor-Essex
Published Wednesday, June 17, 2020 10:57AM EDT Last Updated Wednesday, June 17, 2020 11:10AM EDT
Windsor Essex County Health Unit in Windsor, Ont., on April 6, 2020. (Bob Bellacicco / CTV Windsor)
WINDSOR, ONT. -- There are 14 news cases of COVID-19 in the region, according to the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit on Wednesday.
Six cases are from the agri-farm sector, two cases are from the community and six cases are still under investigation.
That brings the total to 1,238 confirmed cases in Windsor-Essex, including 721 people who have recovered.
The death toll in Windsor-Essex remains at 67. Forty-nine deaths are related to residents in long-term care homes and two are related to migrant workers.
Eight workplaces are in outbreak status – five in Leamington and three in Kingsville.
There are also two long-term care facilities in outbreak status – Village of Aspen Lake and Country Village Homes.
In Chatham-Kent the total number of positive cases is at 152.