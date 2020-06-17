WINDSOR, ONT. -- There are 14 news cases of COVID-19 in the region, according to the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit on Wednesday.

Six cases are from the agri-farm sector, two cases are from the community and six cases are still under investigation.

That brings the total to 1,238 confirmed cases in Windsor-Essex, including 721 people who have recovered.

The death toll in Windsor-Essex remains at 67. Forty-nine deaths are related to residents in long-term care homes and two are related to migrant workers.

Eight workplaces are in outbreak status – five in Leamington and three in Kingsville.

There are also two long-term care facilities in outbreak status – Village of Aspen Lake and Country Village Homes.

In Chatham-Kent the total number of positive cases is at 152.