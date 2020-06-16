WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit says there are 26 new cases of COVID-19 in the region.

Fourteen of the new cases are in workers in the agri-farm sector.

That brings the total to 1,224 confirmed cases, including 713 people who have recovered, according to numbers released by the health unit on Tuesday.

The death toll in Windsor-Essex remains at 67. Forty-nine deaths are related to residents in long-term care homes and two are related to migrant workers.

There are two long-term care facilities in outbreak status – Village of Aspen Lake and Country Village Homes.

In Chatham-Kent the total number of positive cases is at 151.