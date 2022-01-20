Tepid relief follows capacity announcement as frustration lingers

A mixed reaction from some Windsor-Essex residents Thursday afternoon after the province announced it will allow indoor dining and gyms to reopen and will increase gathering limits on Jan. 31.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford said it’s part of a three-step plan to ease COVID-19 restrictions in the province.

“I think it’s about time,” says former restaurateur Charles Liston. “If you can have big box stores open with all kinds of people in, what’s the difference between having people in restaurants and gyms?”

But Liston says capacity limits should be dropped sooner than the three-step plan suggests.

“The guys in Toronto, they make all these decisions, they still keep getting paid. The little guy down the line gets nothing.”

Jeremy Ciebin, who works as a chef in long-term care, believes people are fatigued by changing restrictions but explains he’s happy business will soon pick up.

“I think people are really tired of it and they just want to get back to some normality,” he says. “We’re just trying to push forward. It’s all we can do.”

Alicia E., who chose not to give her last name, says vacant storefronts across the city are evidence a lot of businesses have closed since the pandemic began, “You can see the changes around the city.”

The nurse feels capacity limits should be lifted sooner, telling CTV News Windsor she believes if everyone follows vaccination advice, things will continue to improve.

“Health care workers have done everything that they can. It’s just time to start changing and to start moving forward.”

The front-line worker adds, “Keep getting those boosters out there. Keep getting those vaccinations and just keep moving in business!"

“If everybody listened and did what they were supposed to do, then we wouldn’t have all this.”

Others like Kelly Demers also encourages people to get their vaccines or booster shot, and is encouraged things seem to be moving forward.

“I think it’s a good plan because I think people need to be safe.”