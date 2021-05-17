WINDSOR, ONT. -- Environment Canada forecasting sunshine and temperatures reaching upwards of 31 C this week.

Mainly sunny Monday. High of 23 C. Low of 11 C.

Sunshine continues on Tuesday with a High of 26 C. Low of 16 C.

For the remainder of the week a mix of sun and clouds.

Wednesday High of 27 C. Low of 17 C.

Thursday High of 29 C. Low of 18 C.

On Friday and Saturday reaching Highs of 30 C. Lows of 18 C.

Sunday, High of 31 C.