WINDSOR, ONT. -- Essex County OPP say a 14-year-old youth has suffered “life-altering injuries” after getting hit by car in Kingsville.

Police and EMS responded to a report of pedestrian struck by a vehicle on County Road 20 east of Simmers Avenue on Sunday at 4:30 p.m.

Officers say an eastbound vehicle crossed over into the westbound lane and struck one of two youths walking together on the gravel shoulder.

Police say the vehicle was witnessed to correct itself and continue eastbound on County Road 20 without stopping.

After fleeing, the driver returned to the scene a short time later, according to the OPP report.

“One of the pedestrians, a 14-year-old youth, was transported to an area hospital for the treatment of life altering injuries and the second was assessed at the scene by EMS but determined not injured,” says the police release .

The investigation is ongoing and police say charges are pending against the driver.

Anyone with information regarding this or any other incident is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.catchcrooks.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.